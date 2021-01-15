Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PATK, XLRN, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), where a total of 802 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of PATK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 142,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of PATK. Below is a chart showing PATK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) saw options trading volume of 1,973 contracts, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 27,485 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

