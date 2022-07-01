Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, ZS, FCN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 7,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 716,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 12,281 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) options are showing a volume of 1,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, ZS options, or FCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PANW ZS FCN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular