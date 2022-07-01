Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, ZS, FCN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 7,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 716,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 12,281 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) options are showing a volume of 1,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
