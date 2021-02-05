Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, SIEN, CLDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 8,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Sientra Inc (Symbol: SIEN) saw options trading volume of 4,705 contracts, representing approximately 470,500 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of SIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of SIEN. Below is a chart showing SIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) saw options trading volume of 29,353 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 5,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,300 underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, SIEN options, or CLDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.