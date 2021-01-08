Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, MS, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 6,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 659,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 47,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 186,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 17,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

