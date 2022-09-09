Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, ACI, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 15,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 23,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.5% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 114,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,100 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
