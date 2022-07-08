Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, FFIE, RFP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 162,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 13,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (Symbol: FFIE) options are showing a volume of 57,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of FFIE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of FFIE. Below is a chart showing FFIE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Resolute Forest Products Inc (Symbol: RFP) options are showing a volume of 10,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of RFP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares of RFP. Below is a chart showing RFP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, FFIE options, or RFP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.