Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, FFIE, RFP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 162,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 13,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (Symbol: FFIE) options are showing a volume of 57,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of FFIE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of FFIE. Below is a chart showing FFIE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Resolute Forest Products Inc (Symbol: RFP) options are showing a volume of 10,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of RFP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares of RFP. Below is a chart showing RFP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

