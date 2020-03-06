Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, BHF, CALM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 57,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 6,267 contracts, representing approximately 626,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 1,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, BHF options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.