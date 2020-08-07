Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OUT, AAXN, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), where a total volume of 8,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 823,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) saw options trading volume of 3,187 contracts, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,500 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 26,576 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

