Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, WFC, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 34,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 148,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 13,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 30,487 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, WFC options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

