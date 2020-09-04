Markets
OSTK

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, WFC, MS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 34,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 148,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 13,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 30,487 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, WFC options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSTK WFC MS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular