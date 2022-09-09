Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, TGTX, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 39,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 3,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 16,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 82,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 13,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
