Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ONCE, ECOL, SSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ONCE), where a total of 10,638 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 213% of ONCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 499,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares of ONCE. Below is a chart showing ONCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 202.2% of ECOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ECOL. Below is a chart showing ECOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 2,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.5% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

