Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OLN, ZM, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), where a total of 26,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.5% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 62,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 23,582 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,800 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

