Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OLLI, MBUU, KR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total volume of 4,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) options are showing a volume of 763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 23,552 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

