Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, VLO, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 15,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 9,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

