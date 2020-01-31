Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, TTD, DECK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 13,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 18,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 4,249 contracts, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares or approximately 90% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

