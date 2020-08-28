Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, SWK, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 45,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 334.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 10,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.8% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,100 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 9,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.6% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, SWK options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.