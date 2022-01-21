Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, NVST, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 10,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) options are showing a volume of 9,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 905,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 24,663 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

