Markets
OKTA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, DVN, GME

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 14,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 75,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 65,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 21,698 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, DVN options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKTA DVN GME

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular