Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, DVN, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 14,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 75,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 65,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 21,698 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, DVN options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

