Markets
ODP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ODP, WMT, SPNS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP), where a total of 5,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.4% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 444,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 120,814 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 11,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 1,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ODP options, WMT options, or SPNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ODP WMT SPNS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular