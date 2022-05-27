Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ODP, WMT, SPNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ODP Corp (Symbol: ODP), where a total of 5,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.4% of ODP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 444,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of ODP. Below is a chart showing ODP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 120,814 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 93.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 11,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 1,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

