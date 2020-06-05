Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NXST, INTC, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), where a total of 2,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 268,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 559,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 94,696 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,000 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 24,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

