Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, SHAK, PPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 88,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 7,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 13,518 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) options are showing a volume of 40,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 17,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

