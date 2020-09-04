Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, GOOG, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 292,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 217.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 19,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 28,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 38,431 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 133.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

