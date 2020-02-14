Markets
NVDA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, DXC, BKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 434,907 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 534% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 26,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 136,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 362.4% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 66,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 18,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 344.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, DXC options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA DXC BKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular