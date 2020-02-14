Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, DXC, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 434,907 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 534% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 26,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 136,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 362.4% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 66,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 18,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 344.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, DXC options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.