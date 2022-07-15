Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVAX, ALNY, PLUG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 54,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 122,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,900 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

