Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NUE, VRTX, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 8,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 850,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 6,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,100 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 31,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUE options, VRTX options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
