Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NUE, VICR, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 20,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 133,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 13,453 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
