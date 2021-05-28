Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NUE, ISRG, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 21,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 6,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 2,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 34,826 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 4,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

