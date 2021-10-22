Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NUE, AVGO, PLBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 24,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) options are showing a volume of 6,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 699,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, AVGO options, or PLBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.