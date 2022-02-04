Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NTGR, ADBE, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR), where a total volume of 1,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 135,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 19,035 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 44,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

