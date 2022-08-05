Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NSC, PENN, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), where a total volume of 21,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 166.7% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 24,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 8,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 26,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
