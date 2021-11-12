Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, GAN, VIAC

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 501,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

GAN Ltd (Symbol: GAN) options are showing a volume of 2,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of GAN. Below is a chart showing GAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 53,086 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,100 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NOW GAN VIAC

