Markets
NOW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, AGNC, QGEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 12,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 48,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 20,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 12,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AGNC options, or QGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOW AGNC QGEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular