Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, AGNC, QGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 12,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 48,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 20,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 12,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AGNC options, or QGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

