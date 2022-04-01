Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, VGR, KBH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 573,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) saw options trading volume of 4,674 contracts, representing approximately 467,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of VGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,300 underlying shares of VGR. Below is a chart showing VGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 12,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,000 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, VGR options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
