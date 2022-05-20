Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, JNJ, DK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 838,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 39,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 7,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

