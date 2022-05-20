Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, JNJ, DK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 838,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 39,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 7,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, JNJ options, or DK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.