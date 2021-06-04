Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, IBM, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 765,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 51,961 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 3,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

