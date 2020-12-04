Markets
NLSN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NLSN, LITE, URI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total of 26,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NLSN options, LITE options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN LITE URI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular