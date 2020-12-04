Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NLSN, LITE, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), where a total of 26,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,700 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

