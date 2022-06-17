Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKLA, KRYS, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA), where a total volume of 66,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 15,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 824 contracts, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares or approximately 54% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 152,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 29,167 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 4,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

