Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, AMZN, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 346,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 584% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 23,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 208,375 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 434.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 11,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 197,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 18,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, AMZN options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

