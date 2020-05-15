Markets
NEWR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEWR, XPO, PEP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total of 9,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.9% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 848,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 15,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 42,253 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEWR options, XPO options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEWR XPO PEP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular