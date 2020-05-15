Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEWR, XPO, PEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total of 9,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 923,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.9% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 848,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 15,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 42,253 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

