Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, X, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 15,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 41,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 5,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,500 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 85,995 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 11,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, X options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

