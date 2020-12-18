Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, VRNT, FL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 48,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.2% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 3,248 contracts, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 17,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,800 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

