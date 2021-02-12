Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NBIX, WFC, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX), where a total of 4,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 469,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 854,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 175,105 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 30,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 3,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 373,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

