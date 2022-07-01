Markets
MU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, META, MAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 311,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 16,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 339,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 34,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 25,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, META options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU META MAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular