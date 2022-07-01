Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, META, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 311,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 16,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 339,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 34,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 25,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

