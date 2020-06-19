Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, JPM, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 125,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 13,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 121,478 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 15,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 27,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular