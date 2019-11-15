Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, JNJ, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 111,069 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 6,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 47,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 3,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, JNJ options, or CBOE options

