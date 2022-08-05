Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, CARS, SAGE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 89,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 7,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) saw options trading volume of 2,074 contracts, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares or approximately 59% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 2,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, CARS options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

