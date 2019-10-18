Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTW, WYNN, QCOM

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW), where a total volume of 2,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 256,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 14,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 43,152 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

