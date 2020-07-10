Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTSI, IBM, TRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total volume of 2,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 266,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 23,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 3,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) options are showing a volume of 4,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTSI options, IBM options, or TRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.