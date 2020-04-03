Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTSI, GILD, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total of 7,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 749,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.1% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 651,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,300 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 180,033 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 19,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 40,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTSI options, GILD options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.