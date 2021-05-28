Markets
MTN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTN, VEEV, DOCU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total of 2,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 302,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 6,503 contracts, representing approximately 650,300 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 22,426 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTN options, VEEV options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTN VEEV DOCU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular