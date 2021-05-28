Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTN, VEEV, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), where a total of 2,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 302,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 6,503 contracts, representing approximately 650,300 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 22,426 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

